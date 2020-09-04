BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTAI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.66.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.