Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Short Interest Up 69.8% in August

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 69.8% from the July 30th total of 812,900 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 458,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $12.21 on Friday. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $562.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,317.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,025 shares of company stock valued at $189,669. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 182.2% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blucora by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 83.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 505,643 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 16.4% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 155,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blucora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

