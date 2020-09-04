BMO Capital Markets Raises Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $25.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.89.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

