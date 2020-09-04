Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the July 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of MALRY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Boral has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49.

