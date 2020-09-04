Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is an operator of international and bilingual K-12 schools primarily in China. The Company provides bilingual, kindergarten, training and other educational services. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is based in Foshan, China. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of BEDU opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $938.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.21.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $103.63 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 8.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

