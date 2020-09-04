British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Lowered to GBX 3,330 at Morgan Stanley

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,380 ($44.17) to GBX 3,330 ($43.51) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,445 ($45.02).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,557 ($33.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,609.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,917.01.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,069 shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,003 ($39.24), for a total transaction of £212,282.07 ($277,384.12).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

