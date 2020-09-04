Britvic (LON:BVIC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVIC. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Britvic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 880.91 ($11.51).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 853.50 ($11.15) on Wednesday. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,079 ($14.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 819.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 775.54.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

