Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $352.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.59 and its 200-day moving average is $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $378.96. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total transaction of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

