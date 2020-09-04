Brokers Issue Forecasts for At Home Group Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for At Home Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOME. BofA Securities raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

HOME stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in At Home Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in At Home Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 35,019 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $700,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

