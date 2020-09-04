Canaccord Genuity Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $145.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity to $145.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $78.50 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $88.75 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $73.75) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.46.

Apple stock opened at $120.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.66. The company has a market cap of $2,067.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $51.83 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 26.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,914,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,522,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $8,055,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 338.2% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

