Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Now Covered by Fundamental Research

Investment analysts at Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.08% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.49. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,802,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 1,392,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,353,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,786 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,710,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,860,000 after purchasing an additional 546,456 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2,374.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,444,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,435,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,640 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.