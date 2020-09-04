Capital One Financial Upgrades Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) to Equal Weight

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 910,219 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 452,448 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

