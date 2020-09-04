CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBL. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CBL & Associates Properties from $1.00 to $0.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

CBL & Associates Properties stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.49. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547,963 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,657,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 246,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 269,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

