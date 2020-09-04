Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Now Covered by Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.67.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

