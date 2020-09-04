Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGEAF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

