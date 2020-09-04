Comparing Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BRT Apartments has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. BRT Apartments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00 BRT Apartments 0 1 0 0 2.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential downside of 15.78%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.98%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.9% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of BRT Apartments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% -2.61% -0.28% BRT Apartments N/A 0.47% 0.17%

Risk and Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and BRT Apartments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.58 $364.10 million $1.92 1.47 BRT Apartments $27.76 million 8.25 $860,000.00 N/A N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BRT Apartments.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

