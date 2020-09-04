Comparing Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obseva has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Obseva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.89% -52.89% Obseva N/A -195.77% -86.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Obseva shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Obseva, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals 0 3 1 0 2.25 Obseva 0 3 4 0 2.57

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $1.73, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Obseva has a consensus price target of $17.43, suggesting a potential upside of 547.90%. Given Obseva’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Obseva is more favorable than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and Obseva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$24.10 million ($1.47) -0.97 Obseva N/A N/A -$108.79 million ($2.49) -1.08

Obseva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals beats Obseva on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV). The company is also developing STimulator of INterferon Genes agonist product candidate, including SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the potential treatment of selected cancers. It has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for conducting a Phase II clinical trial examining the co-administration of inarigivir and Vemlidy in patients infected with chronic HBV. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.

