Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.28 ($113.27).

ETR CON opened at €93.04 ($109.46) on Wednesday. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a 52-week high of €133.10 ($156.59). The company has a fifty day moving average of €88.38 and a 200-day moving average of €83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

