Contrasting American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) and LTC Properties (OTCMKTS:LTC)

American Spectrum Realty (OTCMKTS:AQQSQ) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties 62.35% 13.24% 6.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of American Spectrum Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Spectrum Realty and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Spectrum Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A LTC Properties 3 3 2 0 1.88

LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $37.86, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than American Spectrum Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Spectrum Realty and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Spectrum Realty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties $185.30 million 8.03 $80.53 million $3.08 12.31

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than American Spectrum Realty.

Risk and Volatility

American Spectrum Realty has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LTC Properties beats American Spectrum Realty on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Spectrum Realty

American Spectrum Realty, Inc., is out of business. The firm through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, management, and operation of income-producing properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2008, it owned and operated 29 properties, which consisted of 23 office buildings, 5 industrial properties, and 1 retail property. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Houston, Texas. On March 16, 2015, American Spectrum Realty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on July 8, 2016.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

