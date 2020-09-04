Contrasting Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 3.50% 8.55% 5.28% Rambus -18.91% -2.97% -2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75 Rambus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $119.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.11%. Rambus has a consensus price target of $17.26, indicating a potential upside of 25.25%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Rambus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 5.21 $19.26 million $2.15 46.36 Rambus $224.03 million 7.00 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -45.93

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Rambus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces. It offers standards-compatible memory and SerDes solutions, including server DIMM memory interface chips, architectures, and IP cores for high-speed memory and SerDes interfaces. The Rambus Security division is involved in the design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments. It provides a suite of products and services from DPA countermeasures and cores to CryptoManager platform, mobile payments, and smart ticketing. The Emerging Solutions division engages in the research and development in the area of emerging technologies. The company also offers technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. Rambus Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

