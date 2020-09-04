Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $373.95 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $199.00 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $466.36 and its 200-day moving average is $388.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.36 by ($2.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.58, for a total transaction of $4,238,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,778,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,217,851.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.07, for a total transaction of $715,605.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,829 shares of company stock worth $14,245,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,787,000. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 25,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

