Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$2.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.53.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE:CPG opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.30.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.