Critical Comparison: Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) and Banco de Chile (OTCMKTS:BCH)

Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco de Chile 20.02% 15.33% 1.30%

Risk and Volatility

Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Idaho Independent Bank and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco de Chile 0 1 2 0 2.67

Banco de Chile has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Idaho Independent Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 2.35 $802.98 million $1.56 10.93

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Idaho Independent Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Independent Bank

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing. The company also provides commercial loans, such as factoring and leasing; trade finance services; liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, and derivative contracts; capital market services; cash management and non-lending services that include payroll, payment, and collection services, as well as treasury, financial advisory, and risk management products. In addition, it offers financial services, such as securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. The company serves customers in individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 399 branches comprising 253 branches under the Banco de Chile brand name, 41 branches under the Banco Edwards Citi brand name, and 105 branches under the Banco CrediChile brand name, as well as 1,464 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

