Critical Review: BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Halozyme Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HALO)

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 31.95% 16.14% 7.67% Halozyme Therapeutics -22.00% -31.71% -8.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and Halozyme Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAVARIAN NORDIC/S $99.33 million 20.24 -$51.98 million ($0.53) -21.67 Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 19.25 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -55.06

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAVARIAN NORDIC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82

Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $31.36, indicating a potential upside of 13.93%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than BAVARIAN NORDIC/S.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats BAVARIAN NORDIC/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus. In addition, the company develops MVA-BN HIV, a preclinical stage human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccine candidate; MVA-BN HBV, a preclinical stage hepatitis B vaccine candidate; CV301 that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of bladder, colorecta, and pancreatic and colorectal cancers; and MVA-BN Brachyury that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of chordoma and other metastatic cancers. It has license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. The company operates in the United States, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was founded in 1994 and is based in Kvistgård, Denmark.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

