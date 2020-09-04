Critical Survey: Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) versus Obayashi (NASDAQ:OBYCF)

Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) and Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Color Star Technology and Obayashi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Color Star Technology and Obayashi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A Obayashi 5.46% 13.09% 4.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Color Star Technology and Obayashi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.36 -$14.39 million N/A N/A Obayashi $19.07 billion 0.36 $1.04 billion N/A N/A

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Summary

Obayashi beats Color Star Technology on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents. In addition, it provides personalized growth plans for each child based on the analysis of performance data. Further, the company offers U Campus SAAS System, a smart school management SAAS System with U Campus, an online service that provides a package of support for the operation and management of preschool education institutions, including student management, employee management, financial management, attendance management, and health management. Additionally, it provides Childhood AI Analysis Service, which provides schools with monitoring equipment that utilizes AI technology to record and analyze key information about the children in real time, such as emotions, movement, concentration, and points of interest; targeted teaching programs consulting service for preschool children; and online education service, which offers an English as a Second Language curriculum named Precise Mind to kindergartens in China, supplementing their existing English curriculum. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment handles civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Civil Engineering segment deals with civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Real Estate segment handles the purchase, sale, development and rent of real estate properties. The Others segment engages in Private Finance Initiative (PFI), finance, renewable energy, and operation of golf courses. The company was founded by Yoshigoro Obayashi in January 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

