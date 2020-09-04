CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) vs. BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Head-To-Head Analysis

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) and BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CryoPort and BioDelivery Sciences International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoPort $33.94 million 62.83 -$18.33 million ($0.55) -99.98 BioDelivery Sciences International $111.39 million 3.45 -$15.31 million $0.10 38.10

BioDelivery Sciences International has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioDelivery Sciences International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CryoPort has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioDelivery Sciences International has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CryoPort and BioDelivery Sciences International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CryoPort 0 0 6 0 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International 0 1 8 0 2.89

CryoPort presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.90%. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus target price of $8.46, indicating a potential upside of 122.16%. Given BioDelivery Sciences International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioDelivery Sciences International is more favorable than CryoPort.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of CryoPort shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BioDelivery Sciences International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CryoPort and BioDelivery Sciences International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoPort -60.97% -18.89% -13.96% BioDelivery Sciences International 4.23% 17.84% 6.90%

Summary

BioDelivery Sciences International beats CryoPort on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies. It offers BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film to treat opioid dependence; and ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film for the management of breakthrough pain in opioid tolerant adult patients with cancer. The company also develops buprenorphine extended release injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

