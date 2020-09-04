CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Dyadic International (OTCMKTS:DYAI) Head to Head Analysis

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get CytRx alerts:

20.1% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CytRx and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 84.63 -$7.16 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $1.68 million 125.14 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -24.68

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dyadic International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CytRx and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 63.40%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than CytRx.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -47.15% -39.94% Dyadic International -480.72% -23.81% -22.89%

Risk and Volatility

CytRx has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dyadic International beats CytRx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.