DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) vs. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Critical Survey

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAI NIPPON PRTG/S $12.90 billion 0.51 $639.37 million N/A N/A AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR $6.25 billion 4.14 $1.25 billion $3.30 17.86

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DAI NIPPON PRTG/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR 0 3 2 0 2.40

Profitability

This table compares DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 4.30% 2.76% 1.62% AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DAI NIPPON PRTG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S beats AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAI NIPPON PRTG/S

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, universal design products, barrier films, biomass plastic films, PET plastic bottles and preforms, aseptic filling systems, packaging for Japanese-style space food, medicine packaging for daily behavior monitoring systems, etc. This segment also offers residential interior materials, exterior materials for buildings, decorative materials, automotive interior materials, interior coverings, surface materials, etc.; and transparent barrier films, photovoltaic module components, bus line sheets, pouch for lithium-ion battery, etc. Its Electronics segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells soft drinks. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes and strategic operations, such as sales and reservations, inventory management, and other operational processes. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, and information technology services; and financing and e-commerce businesses. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, travel buyers, and ground handlers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

