DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) versus Penn Virginia (OTCMKTS:PVAC) Head to Head Comparison

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penn Virginia and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $471.22 million 0.33 $70.59 million $8.97 1.13 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR $2.52 billion 0.10 $65.68 million N/A N/A

Penn Virginia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Volatility and Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DELEK GRP LTD/ADR has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia 33.22% 20.69% 9.14% DELEK GRP LTD/ADR -34.81% -4.97% -0.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Penn Virginia and DELEK GRP LTD/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 1 2 0 2.67 DELEK GRP LTD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Penn Virginia currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Penn Virginia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than DELEK GRP LTD/ADR.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats DELEK GRP LTD/ADR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About DELEK GRP LTD/ADR

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it imports, markets, and sells Mazda, Ford, and BMW vehicles, as well as accessories and spare parts in Israel. Further, the company provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, and jet fuel; black products comprising fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, greases, fuel oil, and fuel products to institutional and business customers, and other entities. Additionally, it offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services and retail products; and markets crystalline fructose for the food and beverage industry, as well as citric acid and citric acid salts primarily for the food, pharmaceuticals, and detergent industries. The company also engages in the design, construction, supervision, operation, and sale of water desalination facilities; design and supply of industrial evaporators, and industrial and municipal wastewater treatment systems, brine treatment, mine cooling systems, thermal energy storage systems, and snowmaking machines; and construction and operation of power plants. In addition, it engages in the construction and operation of EPC and turnkey desalination plants; and initiation, construction, and operation of sea water desalination facilities and projects using the build, operate, transfer method. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

