Deutsche Bank Raises RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Price Target to GBX 530

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 530 ($6.93) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RSA. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 538 ($7.03).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 441.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.06. RSA Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 736.84 ($9.63). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.61.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.9996904 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RSA Insurance Group news, insider Clare Bousfield purchased 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,876.88 ($32,506.05).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.