Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €36.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DPW. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.00 ($45.89).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €38.18 ($44.92) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €36.59 and its 200 day moving average is €30.17. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

