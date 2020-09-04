Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) versus Starbucks (NYSE:SBUX) Financial Comparison

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Drive Shack and Starbucks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.34 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.65 Starbucks $26.51 billion 3.81 $3.60 billion $2.83 30.56

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starbucks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Drive Shack and Starbucks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Starbucks 0 16 14 0 2.47

Drive Shack currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.71%. Starbucks has a consensus price target of $84.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.36%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Starbucks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Starbucks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Starbucks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and Starbucks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% Starbucks 5.56% -22.26% 6.26%

Summary

Starbucks beats Drive Shack on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Tazo, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, La Boulange, Ethos, Frappuccino, Starbucks Reserve, Princi, Starbucks Doubleshot, Starbucks Refreshers, and Starbucks VIA brand names. As of April 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 30,000 stores. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

