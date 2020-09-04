Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) PT Raised to GBX 1,600 at Barclays

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DNLM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Dunelm Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,090.56 ($14.25).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,437 ($18.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.85. Dunelm Group has a one year low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 1,450 ($18.95). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,300.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,083.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

