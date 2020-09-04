Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the July 30th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the first quarter valued at $46,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

ETY opened at $11.29 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

