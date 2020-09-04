Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Westlake Chemical Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Westlake Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

NYSE WLK opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $75.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 161.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 503,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,810,000 after purchasing an additional 329,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,307.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 229,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 143.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 194,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.