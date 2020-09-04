Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

