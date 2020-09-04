Financial Comparison: Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) versus NetSol Technologies (OTCMKTS:NTWK)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Destiny Media Technologies and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and NetSol Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $3.81 million 1.65 $610,000.00 N/A N/A NetSol Technologies $67.82 million 0.53 $8.58 million $0.74 4.00

NetSol Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 3.36% 4.51% 3.40% NetSol Technologies 5.42% 4.79% 3.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetSol Technologies beats Destiny Media Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System that enables users to manage and maintain a contract; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) to automate and manage the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Digital that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Digital includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer, a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Drivemate Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

