Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €33.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

FRA opened at €38.14 ($44.87) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($114.42). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.30.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

