Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $295.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a $295.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $193.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.63. Tesla has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,454 shares of company stock worth $61,814,316. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

