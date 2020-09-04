Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

LON:GHH opened at GBX 1,017.50 ($13.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,029.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,053.25. Gooch & Housego has a 1-year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,489.20 ($19.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $254.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

