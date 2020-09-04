Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.94% from the stock’s previous close.

GHH has been the subject of several other research reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Wednesday.

LON GHH opened at GBX 1,017.50 ($13.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,053.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.09. Gooch & Housego has a one year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,489.20 ($19.46). The firm has a market cap of $254.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

