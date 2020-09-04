Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Sells A$18,325,000.00 in Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Danny Peeters sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$18.33 ($13.09), for a total transaction of A$18,325,000.00 ($13,089,285.71).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$14.11.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

