Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the July 30th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

GMGSF stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Goodman Group has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39.

Separately, Citigroup cut Goodman Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

