Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of HNGR opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. Hanger has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Hanger during the first quarter worth $226,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Hanger by 48.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,528 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Hanger by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,786 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

