Head to Head Analysis: RPC (NYSE:RES) versus Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEGX)

RPC (NYSE:RES) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

RPC has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Key Energy Services has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC -32.25% -8.40% -6.62% Key Energy Services 11.32% -225.26% -19.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RPC and Key Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 5 4 1 0 1.60 Key Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

RPC presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPC is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of RPC shares are held by institutional investors. 73.6% of RPC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPC and Key Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $1.22 billion 0.57 -$87.11 million ($0.12) -26.92 Key Energy Services $413.85 million 0.24 -$97.42 million ($218.03) -0.03

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Key Energy Services. RPC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Key Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RPC beats Key Energy Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools, including blowout preventors, high pressure manifolds and valves, hevi-wate drill pipes, tubing products, production related rental tools, pumps, diverters, drill pipes, drill collars, handling tools, Coflexip hoses, and Wear Knot drill pipes that are used for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services; and oilfield training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. RPC, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

