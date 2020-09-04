Head to Head Survey: Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) & Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Drive Shack alerts:

This table compares Drive Shack and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% Shake Shack -1.64% -1.40% -0.48%

Volatility and Risk

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shake Shack has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drive Shack and Shake Shack’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.34 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.65 Shake Shack $594.52 million 4.67 $19.83 million $0.72 93.15

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shake Shack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Shake Shack shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Drive Shack and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Shake Shack 3 13 4 0 2.05

Drive Shack presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.71%. Shake Shack has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.78%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Shake Shack.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Drive Shack on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks. Shake Shack Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.