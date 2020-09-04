HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR alerts:

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.