HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €59.69 ($70.23).

ETR HEI opened at €52.50 ($61.76) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of €70.02 ($82.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

