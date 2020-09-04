Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut shares of Heineken from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $46.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. Heineken has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

