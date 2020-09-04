Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

NYSE HRI opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

